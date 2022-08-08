 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gokul Refoils Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 948.30 crore, up 30.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokul Refoils and Solvent are:

Net Sales at Rs 948.30 crore in June 2022 up 30.29% from Rs. 727.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.97 crore in June 2022 up 19.2% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.62 crore in June 2022 up 36.72% from Rs. 14.35 crore in June 2021.

Gokul Refoils EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2021.

Gokul Refoils shares closed at 34.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.27% returns over the last 6 months and 8.90% over the last 12 months.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 948.30 856.05 727.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 948.30 856.05 727.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 918.79 838.64 732.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 11.31 24.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.23 -36.32 -56.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.45 3.88 3.89
Depreciation 1.63 1.62 1.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.14 28.94 18.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.53 8.00 4.55
Other Income 5.46 8.24 8.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.99 16.23 12.94
Interest 7.55 4.91 5.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.44 11.33 7.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.44 11.33 7.87
Tax 3.47 3.96 2.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.97 7.36 5.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.97 7.36 5.85
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.97 7.36 5.85
Equity Share Capital 19.80 19.80 19.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 0.74 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.74 0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 0.74 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.74 0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 8, 2022
