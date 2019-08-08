Gokul Refoils Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 614.10 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 614.10 crore in June 2019 up 7.7% from Rs. 570.17 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2019 down 36.52% from Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.08 crore in June 2019 down 8.16% from Rs. 16.42 crore in June 2018.

Gokul Refoils EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2018.

Gokul Refoils shares closed at 11.60 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.64% returns over the last 6 months and -1.28% over the last 12 months.