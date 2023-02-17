 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gokul Refoils Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.61 crore, down 29.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokul Refoils and Solvent are:

Net Sales at Rs 545.61 crore in December 2022 down 29.81% from Rs. 777.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2022 down 43.82% from Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2022 down 5.4% from Rs. 13.53 crore in December 2021.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 545.61 779.41 777.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 545.61 779.41 777.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 557.21 604.74 702.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.38 65.65 7.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -54.54 60.50 33.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.64 4.32 4.20
Depreciation 2.03 1.78 1.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.85 30.15 19.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.02 12.28 8.95
Other Income 2.74 2.47 2.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.77 14.75 11.87
Interest 6.06 6.28 3.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.71 8.47 8.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.71 8.47 8.25
Tax 1.31 0.68 2.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.40 7.80 6.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.40 7.80 6.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.40 7.80 6.05
Equity Share Capital 19.80 19.80 19.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 0.79 0.61
Diluted EPS 0.34 0.79 0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 0.79 0.61
Diluted EPS 0.34 0.79 0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited