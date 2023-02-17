Gokul Refoils Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.61 crore, down 29.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 545.61 crore in December 2022 down 29.81% from Rs. 777.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2022 down 43.82% from Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2022 down 5.4% from Rs. 13.53 crore in December 2021.