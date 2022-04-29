Gokul Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,653.48 crore, up 4.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,653.48 crore in March 2022 up 4.25% from Rs. 2,545.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.47 crore in March 2022 up 260.95% from Rs. 13.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.20 crore in March 2022 up 87.07% from Rs. 43.94 crore in March 2021.

Gokul Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2021.

Gokul Agro shares closed at 118.55 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.22% returns over the last 6 months and 435.21% over the last 12 months.