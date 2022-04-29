 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gokul Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,653.48 crore, up 4.25% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokul Agro Resources are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,653.48 crore in March 2022 up 4.25% from Rs. 2,545.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.47 crore in March 2022 up 260.95% from Rs. 13.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.20 crore in March 2022 up 87.07% from Rs. 43.94 crore in March 2021.

Gokul Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2021.

Gokul Agro shares closed at 118.55 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.22% returns over the last 6 months and 435.21% over the last 12 months.

Gokul Agro Resources
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,653.48 2,609.67 2,545.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,653.48 2,609.67 2,545.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,331.03 2,340.62 2,073.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 159.13 51.50 269.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.63 113.41 104.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.41 8.72 7.55
Depreciation 6.94 7.14 7.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.55 50.60 52.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.80 37.69 31.13
Other Income 5.46 3.41 5.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.26 41.09 36.60
Interest 12.47 12.24 13.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.78 28.86 23.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 62.78 28.86 23.06
Tax 12.31 5.82 9.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.47 23.03 13.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.47 23.03 13.98
Equity Share Capital 28.61 28.61 26.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.70 1.61 1.06
Diluted EPS 3.70 1.61 1.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.70 1.61 1.06
Diluted EPS 3.70 1.61 1.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
