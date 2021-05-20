Gokul Agro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,545.23 crore, up 109.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,545.23 crore in March 2021 up 109.72% from Rs. 1,213.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.98 crore in March 2021 up 552.69% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.94 crore in March 2021 up 47.2% from Rs. 29.85 crore in March 2020.

Gokul Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2020.

Gokul Agro shares closed at 28.70 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 107.22% returns over the last 6 months and 177.29% over the last 12 months.