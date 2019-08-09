Gokul Agro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.20 crore, up 27.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,140.20 crore in June 2019 up 27.61% from Rs. 893.53 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2019 up 145.49% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.97 crore in June 2019 down 2.31% from Rs. 30.68 crore in June 2018.

Gokul Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2018.

Gokul Agro shares closed at 12.55 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.01% returns over the last 6 months and -20.06% over the last 12 months.