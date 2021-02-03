Gokul Agro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,039.90 crore, up 50.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,039.90 crore in December 2020 up 50.42% from Rs. 1,356.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2020 up 90.13% from Rs. 5.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.86 crore in December 2020 up 12.04% from Rs. 32.90 crore in December 2019.

Gokul Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2019.

Gokul Agro shares closed at 24.70 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.91% returns over the last 6 months and 99.19% over the last 12 months.