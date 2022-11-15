English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gokul Agro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,776.21 crore, up 3.05% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokul Agro Resources are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,776.21 crore in September 2022 up 3.05% from Rs. 2,694.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.48 crore in September 2022 up 35.11% from Rs. 21.82 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.49 crore in September 2022 up 34.7% from Rs. 51.59 crore in September 2021.

    Gokul Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.65 in September 2021.

    Gokul Agro shares closed at 125.25 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.73% returns over the last 6 months and 100.56% over the last 12 months.

    Gokul Agro Resources
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,776.212,864.322,694.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,776.212,864.322,694.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,441.132,407.402,522.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods269.07281.73311.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-83.1534.65-252.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.038.577.53
    Depreciation7.327.237.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.0972.4258.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.7252.3340.01
    Other Income3.452.514.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.1754.8444.05
    Interest23.1617.6214.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.0137.2229.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.0137.2229.64
    Tax9.538.957.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.4828.2721.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.4828.2721.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.4828.2721.82
    Equity Share Capital28.6128.6126.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.061.981.65
    Diluted EPS2.061.981.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.061.981.65
    Diluted EPS2.061.981.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Gokul Agro #Gokul Agro Resources #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am