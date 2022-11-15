Gokul Agro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,776.21 crore, up 3.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,776.21 crore in September 2022 up 3.05% from Rs. 2,694.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.48 crore in September 2022 up 35.11% from Rs. 21.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.49 crore in September 2022 up 34.7% from Rs. 51.59 crore in September 2021.

Gokul Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.65 in September 2021.

Gokul Agro shares closed at 125.25 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.73% returns over the last 6 months and 100.56% over the last 12 months.