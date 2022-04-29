English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards today 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gokul Agro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,761.24 crore, up 2.71% Y-o-Y

    April 29, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokul Agro Resources are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,761.24 crore in March 2022 up 2.71% from Rs. 2,688.44 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.86 crore in March 2022 up 204.86% from Rs. 18.98 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.51 crore in March 2022 up 80.28% from Rs. 50.76 crore in March 2021.

    Gokul Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.39 in March 2021.

    Close

    Gokul Agro shares closed at 118.55 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.22% returns over the last 6 months and 435.21% over the last 12 months.

    Gokul Agro Resources
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,761.242,619.942,688.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,761.242,619.942,688.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,331.032,340.621,536.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods401.2951.50940.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-130.54113.41104.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.069.558.01
    Depreciation7.037.247.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.4151.3353.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.9746.3037.62
    Other Income5.523.465.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.4849.7543.24
    Interest13.3613.5714.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.1336.1828.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.1336.1828.44
    Tax13.267.079.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.8629.1118.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.8629.1118.98
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.8629.1118.98
    Equity Share Capital28.6128.6126.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.252.033.39
    Diluted EPS4.252.033.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.252.033.39
    Diluted EPS4.252.033.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Gokul Agro #Gokul Agro Resources #Results
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.