Gokul Agro Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,619.94 crore, up 15.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,619.94 crore in December 2021 up 15.28% from Rs. 2,272.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.11 crore in December 2021 up 138.71% from Rs. 12.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.99 crore in December 2021 up 40.61% from Rs. 40.53 crore in December 2020.

Gokul Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.92 in December 2020.

Gokul Agro shares closed at 76.35 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 78.18% returns over the last 6 months and 210.37% over the last 12 months.