Gokaldas Export Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.35 crore, up 28.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 569.35 crore in September 2022 up 28.39% from Rs. 443.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.79 crore in September 2022 up 64.07% from Rs. 28.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.83 crore in September 2022 up 35.83% from Rs. 53.62 crore in September 2021.

Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 7.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.60 in September 2021.

Gokaldas Export shares closed at 362.00 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.70% returns over the last 6 months and 73.54% over the last 12 months.