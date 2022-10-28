English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gokaldas Export Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.35 crore, up 28.39% Y-o-Y

    October 28, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokaldas Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 569.35 crore in September 2022 up 28.39% from Rs. 443.45 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.79 crore in September 2022 up 64.07% from Rs. 28.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.83 crore in September 2022 up 35.83% from Rs. 53.62 crore in September 2021.

    Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 7.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.60 in September 2021.

    Close

    Gokaldas Export shares closed at 362.00 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.70% returns over the last 6 months and 73.54% over the last 12 months.

    Gokaldas Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations569.35610.31443.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations569.35610.31443.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials279.39295.15262.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods----7.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.4033.59-56.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost161.06170.60141.64
    Depreciation17.0417.0313.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.4938.8736.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.9755.0637.79
    Other Income7.822.842.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.7957.9040.00
    Interest5.796.3911.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.0051.5128.52
    Exceptional Items6.05----
    P/L Before Tax56.0551.5128.52
    Tax9.2611.42--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.7940.0828.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.7940.0828.52
    Equity Share Capital30.2930.2521.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.736.666.60
    Diluted EPS7.346.606.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.726.666.60
    Diluted EPS7.346.606.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gokaldas Export #Gokaldas Exports #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.