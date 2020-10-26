172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|gokaldas-export-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-340-34-crore-down-5-89-y-o-y-6017351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gokaldas Export Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 340.34 crore, down 5.89% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokaldas Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 340.34 crore in September 2020 down 5.89% from Rs. 361.64 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in September 2020 up 107.94% from Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.80 crore in September 2020 up 27.73% from Rs. 25.68 crore in September 2019.

Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.95 in September 2019.

Gokaldas Export shares closed at 79.95 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 166.06% returns over the last 6 months and -5.22% over the last 12 months.

Gokaldas Exports
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations340.34233.83361.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations340.34233.83361.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials146.86111.76154.10
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.14-1.5838.44
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost101.2273.93121.58
Depreciation14.4412.8512.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.6634.3634.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.022.500.70
Other Income4.343.3612.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.365.8613.14
Interest9.859.759.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.51-3.894.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.51-3.894.09
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.51-3.894.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.51-3.894.09
Equity Share Capital21.4121.4121.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.99-0.910.95
Diluted EPS1.87-0.910.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.99-0.910.95
Diluted EPS1.87-0.910.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Gokaldas Export #Gokaldas Exports #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels

