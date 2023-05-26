English
    Gokaldas Export Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 522.95 crore, down 10.55% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokaldas Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 522.95 crore in March 2023 down 10.55% from Rs. 584.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.28 crore in March 2023 down 18.9% from Rs. 60.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.80 crore in March 2023 down 0.38% from Rs. 79.10 crore in March 2022.

    Gokaldas Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.30 in March 2022.

    Gokaldas Export shares closed at 394.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.40% returns over the last 6 months and -6.60% over the last 12 months.

    Gokaldas Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations522.95518.47584.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations522.95518.47584.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials241.20236.82319.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.85----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.8031.45-10.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost136.69150.66153.76
    Depreciation18.6318.0517.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.6637.0746.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.1244.4258.29
    Other Income9.0610.853.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.1755.2761.48
    Interest7.325.869.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.8549.4252.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.8549.4252.28
    Tax3.577.17-8.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.2842.2560.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.2842.2560.76
    Equity Share Capital30.2930.2929.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.136.9710.30
    Diluted EPS7.756.6310.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.136.9710.30
    Diluted EPS7.756.6310.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
