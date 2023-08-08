Gokaldas Export Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 514.25 crore, down 15.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.25 crore in June 2023 down 15.74% from Rs. 610.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.59 crore in June 2023 down 11.22% from Rs. 40.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.20 crore in June 2023 down 4.98% from Rs. 74.93 crore in June 2022.

Gokaldas Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.66 in June 2022.

Gokaldas Export shares closed at 507.75 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.64% returns over the last 6 months and 49.18% over the last 12 months.