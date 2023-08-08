English
    Gokaldas Export Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 514.25 crore, down 15.74% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokaldas Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 514.25 crore in June 2023 down 15.74% from Rs. 610.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.59 crore in June 2023 down 11.22% from Rs. 40.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.20 crore in June 2023 down 4.98% from Rs. 74.93 crore in June 2022.

    Gokaldas Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.66 in June 2022.

    Gokaldas Export shares closed at 507.75 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.64% returns over the last 6 months and 49.18% over the last 12 months.

    Gokaldas Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations514.25522.95610.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations514.25522.95610.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials224.89241.20295.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.85--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.7633.8033.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost159.74136.69170.60
    Depreciation18.3318.6317.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.2240.6638.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.3251.1255.06
    Other Income10.559.062.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.8760.1757.90
    Interest5.297.326.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.5852.8551.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.5852.8551.51
    Tax11.993.5711.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.5949.2840.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.5949.2840.08
    Equity Share Capital30.3230.2930.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.878.136.66
    Diluted EPS5.597.756.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.878.136.66
    Diluted EPS5.597.756.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

