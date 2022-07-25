 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gokaldas Export Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 610.31 crore, up 153.41% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokaldas Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 610.31 crore in June 2022 up 153.41% from Rs. 240.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.08 crore in June 2022 up 1702.74% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.93 crore in June 2022 up 279.01% from Rs. 19.77 crore in June 2021.

Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 6.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2021.

Gokaldas Export shares closed at 361.00 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.82% returns over the last 6 months and 85.94% over the last 12 months.

Gokaldas Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 610.31 584.62 240.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 610.31 584.62 240.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 295.15 319.26 135.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 33.59 -10.70 -23.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 170.60 153.76 85.66
Depreciation 17.03 17.62 12.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.87 46.40 23.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.06 58.29 5.51
Other Income 2.84 3.19 2.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.90 61.48 7.51
Interest 6.39 9.20 10.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.51 52.28 -2.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.51 52.28 -2.50
Tax 11.42 -8.48 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.08 60.76 -2.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.08 60.76 -2.50
Equity Share Capital 30.25 29.49 21.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.66 10.30 -0.58
Diluted EPS 6.60 10.00 -0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.66 10.30 -0.58
Diluted EPS 6.60 10.00 -0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gokaldas Export #Gokaldas Exports #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.