Gokaldas Export Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.47 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 518.47 crore in December 2022 down 0.33% from Rs. 520.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.25 crore in December 2022 up 41.06% from Rs. 29.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.32 crore in December 2022 up 17.35% from Rs. 62.48 crore in December 2021.