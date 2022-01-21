Gokaldas Export Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 520.18 crore, up 96.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 520.18 crore in December 2021 up 96.67% from Rs. 264.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.95 crore in December 2021 up 404.83% from Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.48 crore in December 2021 up 135.77% from Rs. 26.50 crore in December 2020.

Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 5.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2020.

Gokaldas Export shares closed at 372.55 on January 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 88.97% returns over the last 6 months and 324.80% over the last 12 months.