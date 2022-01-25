MARKET NEWS

Earnings

Gokaldas Export Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 520.18 crore, up 96.67% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokaldas Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 520.18 crore in December 2021 up 96.67% from Rs. 264.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.95 crore in December 2021 up 404.83% from Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.48 crore in December 2021 up 135.77% from Rs. 26.50 crore in December 2020.

Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 5.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2020.

Gokaldas Export shares closed at 367.70 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.22% returns over the last 6 months and 329.31% over the last 12 months.

Gokaldas Exports
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations520.18443.45264.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations520.18443.45264.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials285.37262.80132.95
Purchase of Traded Goods4.637.74--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.81-56.72-15.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost157.45141.6497.91
Depreciation14.7913.6212.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses52.6036.5828.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.1537.798.33
Other Income3.542.215.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.6940.0014.04
Interest9.2611.498.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.4328.525.93
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax38.4328.525.93
Tax8.48----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.9528.525.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.9528.525.93
Equity Share Capital29.4821.7121.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.176.601.38
Diluted EPS5.016.291.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.176.601.38
Diluted EPS5.016.291.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Gokaldas Export #Gokaldas Exports #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: Jan 25, 2022 09:55 am

