Gokaldas Export Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 265.74 crore, up 11.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.74 crore in December 2018 up 11.92% from Rs. 237.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2018 up 148.42% from Rs. 16.79 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.24 crore in December 2018 up 644.09% from Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2017.

Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.61 in December 2017.

Gokaldas Export shares closed at 73.65 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.59% returns over the last 6 months and -28.63% over the last 12 months.