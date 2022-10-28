 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gokaldas Export Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 569.67 crore, up 28.37% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokaldas Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 569.67 crore in September 2022 up 28.37% from Rs. 443.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.80 crore in September 2022 up 60.08% from Rs. 28.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.89 crore in September 2022 up 33.3% from Rs. 53.93 crore in September 2021.

Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 7.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.62 in September 2021.

Gokaldas Export shares closed at 362.00 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.70% returns over the last 6 months and 73.54% over the last 12 months.

Gokaldas Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 569.67 610.63 443.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 569.67 610.63 443.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 279.35 295.14 262.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 0.01 7.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.40 34.12 -56.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 161.15 170.69 141.72
Depreciation 17.07 17.08 13.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.50 38.41 36.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.16 55.18 37.93
Other Income 6.65 2.06 2.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.82 57.25 40.15
Interest 5.81 6.43 11.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.01 50.81 28.61
Exceptional Items 6.05 -- --
P/L Before Tax 55.06 50.81 28.61
Tax 9.26 11.42 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.80 39.39 28.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.80 39.39 28.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.80 39.39 28.61
Equity Share Capital 30.29 30.25 21.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.56 6.54 6.62
Diluted EPS 7.19 6.49 6.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.56 6.54 6.62
Diluted EPS 7.19 6.49 6.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:55 am
