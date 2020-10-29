Gokaldas Export Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 340.54 crore, down 5.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.54 crore in September 2020 down 5.9% from Rs. 361.88 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2020 up 111.13% from Rs. 4.10 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.11 crore in September 2020 up 27.94% from Rs. 25.88 crore in September 2019.

Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.95 in September 2019.

Gokaldas Export shares closed at 72.70 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 155.09% returns over the last 6 months and -14.82% over the last 12 months.