Gokaldas Export Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 523.01 crore, down 10.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 523.01 crore in March 2023 down 10.59% from Rs. 584.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.19 crore in March 2023 down 22.52% from Rs. 60.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.19 crore in March 2023 down 2.97% from Rs. 79.55 crore in March 2022.

Gokaldas Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.33 in March 2022.

Gokaldas Export shares closed at 394.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.40% returns over the last 6 months and -6.60% over the last 12 months.