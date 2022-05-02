Gokaldas Export Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 584.97 crore, up 58.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 584.97 crore in March 2022 up 58.13% from Rs. 369.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.91 crore in March 2022 up 279.75% from Rs. 16.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.55 crore in March 2022 up 109.34% from Rs. 38.00 crore in March 2021.

Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 10.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.74 in March 2021.

Gokaldas Export shares closed at 399.70 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 85.52% returns over the last 6 months and 349.86% over the last 12 months.