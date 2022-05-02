 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gokaldas Export Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 584.97 crore, up 58.13% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokaldas Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 584.97 crore in March 2022 up 58.13% from Rs. 369.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.91 crore in March 2022 up 279.75% from Rs. 16.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.55 crore in March 2022 up 109.34% from Rs. 38.00 crore in March 2021.

Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 10.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.74 in March 2021.

Gokaldas Export shares closed at 399.70 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 85.52% returns over the last 6 months and 349.86% over the last 12 months.

Gokaldas Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 584.97 520.61 369.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 584.97 520.61 369.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 319.24 285.32 174.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.18 4.97 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.66 -38.81 29.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 153.80 157.54 98.21
Depreciation 17.79 14.95 12.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.85 52.27 32.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.77 44.36 22.73
Other Income 2.99 3.45 2.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.76 47.82 25.49
Interest 9.38 9.22 9.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.38 38.59 16.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.38 38.59 16.17
Tax -8.53 8.48 0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.91 30.11 16.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.91 30.11 16.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 60.91 30.11 16.04
Equity Share Capital 29.49 29.48 21.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.33 5.20 3.74
Diluted EPS 10.02 5.04 3.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.33 5.20 3.74
Diluted EPS 10.02 5.04 3.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 09:11 am
