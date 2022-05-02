English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gokaldas Export Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 584.97 crore, up 58.13% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokaldas Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 584.97 crore in March 2022 up 58.13% from Rs. 369.92 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.91 crore in March 2022 up 279.75% from Rs. 16.04 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.55 crore in March 2022 up 109.34% from Rs. 38.00 crore in March 2021.

    Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 10.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.74 in March 2021.

    Close

    Gokaldas Export shares closed at 399.70 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 85.52% returns over the last 6 months and 349.86% over the last 12 months.

    Gokaldas Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations584.97520.61369.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations584.97520.61369.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials319.24285.32174.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.184.97--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.66-38.8129.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost153.80157.5498.21
    Depreciation17.7914.9512.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.8552.2732.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.7744.3622.73
    Other Income2.993.452.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.7647.8225.49
    Interest9.389.229.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.3838.5916.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.3838.5916.17
    Tax-8.538.480.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.9130.1116.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.9130.1116.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.9130.1116.04
    Equity Share Capital29.4929.4821.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.335.203.74
    Diluted EPS10.025.043.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.335.203.74
    Diluted EPS10.025.043.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gokaldas Export #Gokaldas Exports #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: May 2, 2022 09:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.