    Gokaldas Export Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 610.63 crore, up 153.41% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokaldas Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 610.63 crore in June 2022 up 153.41% from Rs. 240.97 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.39 crore in June 2022 up 1643.48% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.33 crore in June 2022 up 272.96% from Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2021.

    Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2021.

    Gokaldas Export shares closed at 361.00 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.82% returns over the last 6 months and 85.94% over the last 12 months.

    Gokaldas Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations610.63584.97240.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations610.63584.97240.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials295.14319.24135.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.181.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.12-10.66-23.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost170.69153.8085.71
    Depreciation17.0817.7912.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.4145.8523.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.1858.775.49
    Other Income2.062.992.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.2561.767.51
    Interest6.439.3810.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.8152.38-2.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.8152.38-2.55
    Tax11.42-8.53--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.3960.91-2.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.3960.91-2.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.3960.91-2.55
    Equity Share Capital30.2529.4921.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.5410.33-0.59
    Diluted EPS6.4910.02-0.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.5410.33-0.59
    Diluted EPS6.4910.02-0.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gokaldas Export #Gokaldas Exports #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
