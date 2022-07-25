Gokaldas Export Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 610.63 crore, up 153.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 610.63 crore in June 2022 up 153.41% from Rs. 240.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.39 crore in June 2022 up 1643.48% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.33 crore in June 2022 up 272.96% from Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2021.

Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2021.

Gokaldas Export shares closed at 361.00 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.82% returns over the last 6 months and 85.94% over the last 12 months.