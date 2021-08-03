Gokaldas Export Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 240.97 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Mar'21 Mar'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 240.97 369.92 355.92 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 240.97 369.92 355.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 135.40 174.08 183.33 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.72 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.20 29.82 2.42 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 85.71 98.21 111.70 Depreciation 12.42 12.51 15.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.42 32.57 34.33 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.49 22.73 8.98 Other Income 2.02 2.75 5.99 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.51 25.49 14.97 Interest 10.07 9.32 9.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.55 16.17 5.97 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.55 16.17 5.97 Tax -- 0.13 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.55 16.04 5.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.55 16.04 5.97 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.55 16.04 5.97 Equity Share Capital 21.45 21.45 21.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.59 3.74 1.39 Diluted EPS -0.59 3.55 1.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.59 3.74 1.39 Diluted EPS -0.59 3.55 1.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited