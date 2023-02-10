Gokaldas Export Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.88 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 518.88 crore in December 2022 down 0.33% from Rs. 520.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.58 crore in December 2022 up 34.77% from Rs. 30.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.42 crore in December 2022 up 15.37% from Rs. 62.77 crore in December 2021.