Gokaldas Export Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.88 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokaldas Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 518.88 crore in December 2022 down 0.33% from Rs. 520.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.58 crore in December 2022 up 34.77% from Rs. 30.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.42 crore in December 2022 up 15.37% from Rs. 62.77 crore in December 2021.

Gokaldas Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 518.88 569.67 520.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 518.88 569.67 520.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 236.75 279.35 285.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.13 0.04 4.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.45 24.40 -38.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 150.74 161.15 157.54
Depreciation 18.61 17.07 14.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.60 39.50 52.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.59 48.16 44.36
Other Income 9.21 6.65 3.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.81 54.82 47.82
Interest 6.05 5.81 9.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.75 49.01 38.59
Exceptional Items -- 6.05 --
P/L Before Tax 47.75 55.06 38.59
Tax 7.17 9.26 8.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.58 45.80 30.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.58 45.80 30.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.58 45.80 30.11
Equity Share Capital 30.29 30.29 29.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.70 7.56 5.20
Diluted EPS 6.37 7.19 5.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.70 7.56 5.20
Diluted EPS 6.37 7.19 5.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited