    Gokaldas Export Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.88 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokaldas Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 518.88 crore in December 2022 down 0.33% from Rs. 520.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.58 crore in December 2022 up 34.77% from Rs. 30.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.42 crore in December 2022 up 15.37% from Rs. 62.77 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations518.88569.67520.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations518.88569.67520.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials236.75279.35285.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.044.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.4524.40-38.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost150.74161.15157.54
    Depreciation18.6117.0714.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.6039.5052.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.5948.1644.36
    Other Income9.216.653.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.8154.8247.82
    Interest6.055.819.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.7549.0138.59
    Exceptional Items--6.05--
    P/L Before Tax47.7555.0638.59
    Tax7.179.268.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.5845.8030.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.5845.8030.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.5845.8030.11
    Equity Share Capital30.2930.2929.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.707.565.20
    Diluted EPS6.377.195.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.707.565.20
    Diluted EPS6.377.195.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
