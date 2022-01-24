Gokaldas Export Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 520.61 crore, up 96.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 520.61 crore in December 2021 up 96.43% from Rs. 265.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.11 crore in December 2021 up 397.98% from Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.77 crore in December 2021 up 134.39% from Rs. 26.78 crore in December 2020.

Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 5.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.41 in December 2020.

Gokaldas Export shares closed at 409.80 on January 21, 2022 (BSE)