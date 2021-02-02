Gokaldas Export Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 265.04 crore, down 17.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.04 crore in December 2020 down 17.7% from Rs. 322.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2020 up 145.23% from Rs. 13.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.78 crore in December 2020 down 20.25% from Rs. 33.58 crore in December 2019.

Gokaldas Export EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.12 in December 2019.

Gokaldas Export shares closed at 81.40 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 88.64% returns over the last 6 months and 26.69% over the last 12 months.