Gokak Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.22 crore, down 41.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.22 crore in September 2022 down 41.16% from Rs. 30.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.41 crore in September 2022 down 5.05% from Rs. 8.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2022 down 32.44% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2021.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 28.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE)