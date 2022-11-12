English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gokak Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.22 crore, down 41.16% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.22 crore in September 2022 down 41.16% from Rs. 30.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.41 crore in September 2022 down 5.05% from Rs. 8.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2022 down 32.44% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2021.

    Gokak Textiles shares closed at 28.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE)

    Close
    Gokak Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.2220.4430.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.2220.4430.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.1413.3619.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.420.071.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.696.667.73
    Depreciation1.251.241.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.025.086.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.29-5.97-6.36
    Other Income1.080.351.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.21-5.62-4.38
    Interest3.203.933.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.41-9.54-8.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.41-9.54-8.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.41-9.54-8.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.41-9.54-8.01
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.94-14.68-12.32
    Diluted EPS-12.94-14.68-12.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.94-14.68-12.32
    Diluted EPS-12.94-14.68-12.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gokak Textiles #Results #Textiles - Cotton Blended
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:40 pm