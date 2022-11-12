Gokak Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.22 crore, down 41.16% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.22 crore in September 2022 down 41.16% from Rs. 30.97 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.41 crore in September 2022 down 5.05% from Rs. 8.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2022 down 32.44% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2021.
Gokak Textiles shares closed at 28.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE)
|Gokak Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.22
|20.44
|30.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.22
|20.44
|30.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.14
|13.36
|19.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.42
|0.07
|1.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.69
|6.66
|7.73
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.24
|1.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.02
|5.08
|6.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.29
|-5.97
|-6.36
|Other Income
|1.08
|0.35
|1.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.21
|-5.62
|-4.38
|Interest
|3.20
|3.93
|3.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.41
|-9.54
|-8.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.41
|-9.54
|-8.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.41
|-9.54
|-8.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.41
|-9.54
|-8.01
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.94
|-14.68
|-12.32
|Diluted EPS
|-12.94
|-14.68
|-12.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.94
|-14.68
|-12.32
|Diluted EPS
|-12.94
|-14.68
|-12.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited