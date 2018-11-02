Gokak Textiles Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.56 crore, up 13.54% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 50.56 crore in September 2018 up 13.54% from Rs. 44.53 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.51 crore in September 2018 up 15.43% from Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2018 up 22.43% from Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2017.
Gokak Textiles shares closed at 32.00 on October 24, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Gokak Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.56
|46.59
|44.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.56
|46.59
|44.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.46
|33.47
|29.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.95
|-3.63
|3.21
|Power & Fuel
|6.17
|8.62
|5.36
|Employees Cost
|8.15
|7.94
|6.65
|Depreciation
|1.57
|1.59
|1.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.30
|4.74
|3.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.04
|-6.14
|-5.62
|Other Income
|2.60
|4.05
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.44
|-2.09
|-5.24
|Interest
|3.07
|5.19
|3.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.51
|-7.28
|-8.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.51
|-7.28
|-8.80
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.51
|-7.28
|-8.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.51
|-7.28
|-8.88
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.55
|-11.20
|-13.66
|Diluted EPS
|-11.55
|-11.20
|-13.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.55
|-11.20
|-13.66
|Diluted EPS
|-11.55
|-11.20
|-13.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited