Gokak Textiles Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.56 crore, up 13.54% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 50.56 crore in September 2018 up 13.54% from Rs. 44.53 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.51 crore in September 2018 up 15.43% from Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2018 up 22.43% from Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2017.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 32.00 on October 24, 2018 (BSE)