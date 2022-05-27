Gokak Textiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.69 crore, down 6.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.69 crore in March 2022 down 6.85% from Rs. 32.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.69 crore in March 2022 up 6.43% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2022 up 13.45% from Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2021.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 31.60 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)