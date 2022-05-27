Gokak Textiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.69 crore, down 6.85% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.69 crore in March 2022 down 6.85% from Rs. 32.95 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.69 crore in March 2022 up 6.43% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2022 up 13.45% from Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2021.
Gokak Textiles shares closed at 31.60 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)
|Gokak Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.69
|29.48
|32.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.69
|29.48
|32.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.38
|19.70
|21.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.41
|-0.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.69
|7.19
|8.73
|Depreciation
|1.24
|1.30
|1.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.15
|6.67
|7.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.81
|-5.79
|-5.97
|Other Income
|0.60
|1.23
|1.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.20
|-4.56
|-4.90
|Interest
|3.49
|3.83
|3.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.69
|-8.39
|-8.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.69
|-8.39
|-8.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.69
|-8.39
|-8.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.69
|-8.39
|-8.22
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.83
|-12.91
|-12.64
|Diluted EPS
|-11.83
|-12.91
|-12.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.83
|-12.91
|-12.64
|Diluted EPS
|-11.83
|-12.91
|-12.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
