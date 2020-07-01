Gokak Textiles Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.67 crore, down 44.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.67 crore in March 2020 down 44.01% from Rs. 36.92 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2020 up 8.45% from Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2020 up 21.92% from Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2019.
Gokak Textiles shares closed at 19.80 on June 24, 2020 (BSE)
|Gokak Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.67
|20.30
|36.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.67
|20.30
|36.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.58
|12.55
|25.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.69
|1.09
|1.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|5.59
|Employees Cost
|7.66
|7.07
|8.87
|Depreciation
|1.51
|1.54
|1.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.85
|7.44
|3.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.23
|-9.39
|-8.59
|Other Income
|2.27
|0.28
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.96
|-9.11
|-8.49
|Interest
|3.09
|2.96
|2.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.06
|-12.07
|-10.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.06
|-12.07
|-10.99
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.06
|-12.07
|-10.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.06
|-12.07
|-10.99
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.76
|-18.57
|-16.91
|Diluted EPS
|-15.76
|-18.57
|-16.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.76
|-18.57
|-16.91
|Diluted EPS
|-15.76
|-18.57
|-16.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am