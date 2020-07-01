Gokak Textiles Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.67 crore, down 44.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.67 crore in March 2020 down 44.01% from Rs. 36.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2020 up 8.45% from Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2020 up 21.92% from Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2019.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 19.80 on June 24, 2020 (BSE)