Gokak Textiles Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.92 crore, down 18.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.92 crore in March 2019 down 18.81% from Rs. 45.47 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2019 down 29.26% from Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2019 down 149.29% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2018.
Gokak Textiles shares closed at 23.00 on May 20, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Gokak Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.92
|38.93
|45.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.92
|38.93
|45.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.05
|28.29
|29.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.11
|0.16
|1.76
|Power & Fuel
|5.59
|5.60
|7.22
|Employees Cost
|8.87
|6.97
|6.50
|Depreciation
|1.51
|1.54
|1.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.38
|3.85
|4.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.59
|-7.48
|-6.00
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.25
|1.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.49
|-7.23
|-4.44
|Interest
|2.50
|3.31
|3.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.99
|-10.54
|-7.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.99
|-10.54
|-7.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.99
|-10.54
|-8.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.99
|-10.54
|-8.50
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.91
|-16.21
|-13.08
|Diluted EPS
|-16.91
|-16.21
|-13.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.91
|-16.21
|-13.08
|Diluted EPS
|-16.91
|-16.21
|-13.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited