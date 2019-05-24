Gokak Textiles Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.92 crore, down 18.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.92 crore in March 2019 down 18.81% from Rs. 45.47 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2019 down 29.26% from Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2019 down 149.29% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2018.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 23.00 on May 20, 2019 (BSE)