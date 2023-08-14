Gokak Textiles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore, up 38.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore in June 2023 up 38.23% from Rs. 20.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.74 crore in June 2023 up 18.9% from Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.11 crore in June 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2022.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 30.49 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.96% returns over the last 6 months and 0.30% over the last 12 months.