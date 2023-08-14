English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gokak Textiles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore, up 38.23% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore in June 2023 up 38.23% from Rs. 20.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.74 crore in June 2023 up 18.9% from Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.11 crore in June 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2022.

    Gokak Textiles shares closed at 30.49 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.96% returns over the last 6 months and 0.30% over the last 12 months.

    Gokak Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.2621.8520.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.2621.8520.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.7913.6713.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.930.350.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.387.516.66
    Depreciation1.181.321.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.545.925.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.70-6.93-5.97
    Other Income0.421.000.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.29-5.93-5.62
    Interest1.45-6.213.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.740.29-9.54
    Exceptional Items--30.91--
    P/L Before Tax-7.7431.20-9.54
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.7431.20-9.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.7431.20-9.54
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.9048.00-14.68
    Diluted EPS-11.9048.00-14.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.9048.00-14.68
    Diluted EPS-11.9048.00-14.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gokak Textiles #Results #Textiles - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!