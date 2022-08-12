Gokak Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.44 crore, down 29.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.44 crore in June 2022 down 29.39% from Rs. 28.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2022 down 12.24% from Rs. 8.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2021.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 30.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and -1.94% over the last 12 months.