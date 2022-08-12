 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gokak Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.44 crore, down 29.39% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.44 crore in June 2022 down 29.39% from Rs. 28.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2022 down 12.24% from Rs. 8.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2021.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 30.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and -1.94% over the last 12 months.

Gokak Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.44 30.69 28.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.44 30.69 28.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.36 19.38 17.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 0.03 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.66 7.69 7.89
Depreciation 1.24 1.24 1.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.08 7.15 6.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.97 -4.81 -5.13
Other Income 0.35 0.60 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.62 -4.20 -4.92
Interest 3.93 3.49 3.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.54 -7.69 -8.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.54 -7.69 -8.50
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.54 -7.69 -8.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.54 -7.69 -8.50
Equity Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.68 -11.83 -13.08
Diluted EPS -14.68 -11.83 -13.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.68 -11.83 -13.08
Diluted EPS -14.68 -11.83 -13.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
