Gokak Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.44 crore, down 29.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.44 crore in June 2022 down 29.39% from Rs. 28.95 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2022 down 12.24% from Rs. 8.50 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2021.
Gokak Textiles shares closed at 30.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and -1.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gokak Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.44
|30.69
|28.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.44
|30.69
|28.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.36
|19.38
|17.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.03
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.66
|7.69
|7.89
|Depreciation
|1.24
|1.24
|1.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.08
|7.15
|6.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.97
|-4.81
|-5.13
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.60
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.62
|-4.20
|-4.92
|Interest
|3.93
|3.49
|3.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.54
|-7.69
|-8.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.54
|-7.69
|-8.50
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.54
|-7.69
|-8.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.54
|-7.69
|-8.50
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.68
|-11.83
|-13.08
|Diluted EPS
|-14.68
|-11.83
|-13.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.68
|-11.83
|-13.08
|Diluted EPS
|-14.68
|-11.83
|-13.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited