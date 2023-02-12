Gokak Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.51 crore, down 37.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.51 crore in December 2022 down 37.21% from Rs. 29.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2022 down 15.11% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2022 down 48.77% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.
Gokak Textiles shares closed at 29.70 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.30% returns over the last 6 months and -7.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gokak Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.51
|18.22
|29.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.51
|18.22
|29.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.33
|11.14
|19.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.23
|1.42
|0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.22
|6.69
|7.19
|Depreciation
|1.23
|1.25
|1.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.22
|4.02
|6.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.27
|-6.29
|-5.79
|Other Income
|1.19
|1.08
|1.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.08
|-5.21
|-4.56
|Interest
|3.58
|3.20
|3.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.65
|-8.41
|-8.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.65
|-8.41
|-8.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.65
|-8.41
|-8.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.65
|-8.41
|-8.39
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.86
|-12.94
|-12.91
|Diluted EPS
|-14.86
|-12.94
|-12.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.86
|-12.94
|-12.91
|Diluted EPS
|-14.86
|-12.94
|-12.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited