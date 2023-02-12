 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gokak Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.51 crore, down 37.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.51 crore in December 2022 down 37.21% from Rs. 29.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2022 down 15.11% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2022 down 48.77% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.

Gokak Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.51 18.22 29.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.51 18.22 29.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.33 11.14 19.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.23 1.42 0.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.22 6.69 7.19
Depreciation 1.23 1.25 1.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.22 4.02 6.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.27 -6.29 -5.79
Other Income 1.19 1.08 1.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.08 -5.21 -4.56
Interest 3.58 3.20 3.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.65 -8.41 -8.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.65 -8.41 -8.39
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.65 -8.41 -8.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.65 -8.41 -8.39
Equity Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.86 -12.94 -12.91
Diluted EPS -14.86 -12.94 -12.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.86 -12.94 -12.91
Diluted EPS -14.86 -12.94 -12.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited