Gokak Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.51 crore, down 37.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.51 crore in December 2022 down 37.21% from Rs. 29.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2022 down 15.11% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2022 down 48.77% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.