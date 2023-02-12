English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gokak Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.51 crore, down 37.21% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.51 crore in December 2022 down 37.21% from Rs. 29.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2022 down 15.11% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2022 down 48.77% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.

    Gokak Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.5118.2229.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.5118.2229.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.3311.1419.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.231.420.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.226.697.19
    Depreciation1.231.251.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.224.026.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.27-6.29-5.79
    Other Income1.191.081.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.08-5.21-4.56
    Interest3.583.203.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.65-8.41-8.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.65-8.41-8.39
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.65-8.41-8.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.65-8.41-8.39
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.86-12.94-12.91
    Diluted EPS-14.86-12.94-12.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.86-12.94-12.91
    Diluted EPS-14.86-12.94-12.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited