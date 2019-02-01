Gokak Textiles Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 38.93 crore, down 11.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.93 crore in December 2018 down 11.76% from Rs. 44.12 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.54 crore in December 2018 down 10.37% from Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2018 down 48.18% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2017.
Gokak Textiles shares closed at 32.00 on October 24, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Gokak Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.93
|50.56
|44.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.93
|50.56
|44.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.29
|34.46
|29.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|2.95
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|5.60
|6.17
|6.98
|Employees Cost
|6.97
|8.15
|7.84
|Depreciation
|1.54
|1.57
|1.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.85
|4.30
|4.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.48
|-7.04
|-5.81
|Other Income
|0.25
|2.60
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.23
|-4.44
|-5.47
|Interest
|3.31
|3.07
|3.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.54
|-7.51
|-8.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.54
|-7.51
|-8.74
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.54
|-7.51
|-9.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.54
|-7.51
|-9.55
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.21
|-11.55
|-14.69
|Diluted EPS
|-16.21
|-11.55
|-14.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.21
|-11.55
|-14.69
|Diluted EPS
|-16.21
|-11.55
|-14.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited