Gokak Textiles Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 38.93 crore, down 11.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.93 crore in December 2018 down 11.76% from Rs. 44.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.54 crore in December 2018 down 10.37% from Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2018 down 48.18% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2017.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 32.00 on October 24, 2018 (BSE)