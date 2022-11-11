Gokak Textiles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore, down 34.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore in September 2022 down 34.09% from Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2022 up 34.51% from Rs. 7.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 73.68% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 28.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE)