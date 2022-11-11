 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gokak Textiles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore, down 34.09% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore in September 2022 down 34.09% from Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2022 up 34.51% from Rs. 7.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 73.68% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 28.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE)

Gokak Textiles
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.27 21.83 32.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.27 21.83 32.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.14 13.36 19.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.42 0.07 1.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.89 6.84 7.95
Depreciation 1.51 1.50 1.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.13 4.82 5.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.82 -4.76 -4.38
Other Income 1.11 0.36 1.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.71 -4.40 -2.41
Interest 4.51 5.50 5.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.23 -9.90 -7.78
Exceptional Items -- 2.12 --
P/L Before Tax -6.23 -7.78 -7.78
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.23 -7.78 -7.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.23 -7.78 -7.78
Minority Interest 1.53 -- 0.62
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.69 -7.78 -7.16
Equity Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.22 -12.84 -11.02
Diluted EPS -7.22 -12.84 -11.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.22 -12.84 -11.02
Diluted EPS -7.22 -12.84 -11.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:14 am
