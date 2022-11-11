Gokak Textiles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore, down 34.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore in September 2022 down 34.09% from Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2022 up 34.51% from Rs. 7.16 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 73.68% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.
Gokak Textiles shares closed at 28.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Gokak Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.27
|21.83
|32.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.27
|21.83
|32.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.14
|13.36
|19.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.42
|0.07
|1.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.89
|6.84
|7.95
|Depreciation
|1.51
|1.50
|1.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.13
|4.82
|5.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.82
|-4.76
|-4.38
|Other Income
|1.11
|0.36
|1.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.71
|-4.40
|-2.41
|Interest
|4.51
|5.50
|5.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.23
|-9.90
|-7.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2.12
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.23
|-7.78
|-7.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.23
|-7.78
|-7.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.23
|-7.78
|-7.78
|Minority Interest
|1.53
|--
|0.62
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.69
|-7.78
|-7.16
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.22
|-12.84
|-11.02
|Diluted EPS
|-7.22
|-12.84
|-11.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.22
|-12.84
|-11.02
|Diluted EPS
|-7.22
|-12.84
|-11.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited