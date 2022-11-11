English
    Gokak Textiles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore, down 34.09% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore in September 2022 down 34.09% from Rs. 32.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2022 up 34.51% from Rs. 7.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 73.68% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

    Gokak Textiles shares closed at 28.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE)

    Gokak Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.2721.8332.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.2721.8332.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.1413.3619.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.420.071.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.896.847.95
    Depreciation1.511.501.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.134.825.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.82-4.76-4.38
    Other Income1.110.361.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.71-4.40-2.41
    Interest4.515.505.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.23-9.90-7.78
    Exceptional Items--2.12--
    P/L Before Tax-6.23-7.78-7.78
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.23-7.78-7.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.23-7.78-7.78
    Minority Interest1.53--0.62
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.69-7.78-7.16
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.22-12.84-11.02
    Diluted EPS-7.22-12.84-11.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.22-12.84-11.02
    Diluted EPS-7.22-12.84-11.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:14 am