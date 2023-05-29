English
    Gokak Textiles Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.74 crore, down 35.06% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.74 crore in March 2023 down 35.06% from Rs. 33.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.93 crore in March 2023 up 553.35% from Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2023 down 2506.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    Gokak Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 44.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.82 in March 2022.

    Gokak Textiles shares closed at 24.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.46% returns over the last 6 months

    Gokak Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.7419.4033.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.7419.4033.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.6714.3319.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.35-1.230.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.676.427.90
    Depreciation1.581.491.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.224.505.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.76-6.12-1.26
    Other Income1.001.20-0.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.75-4.92-1.67
    Interest-4.924.905.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.83-9.81-6.79
    Exceptional Items30.91----
    P/L Before Tax30.08-9.81-6.79
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.08-9.81-6.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.08-9.81-6.79
    Minority Interest-1.15-0.640.41
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.93-10.46-6.38
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.51-16.09-9.82
    Diluted EPS44.51-16.09-9.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.51-16.09-9.82
    Diluted EPS44.51-16.09-9.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

