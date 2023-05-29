Gokak Textiles Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.74 crore, down 35.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.74 crore in March 2023 down 35.06% from Rs. 33.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.93 crore in March 2023 up 553.35% from Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2023 down 2506.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Gokak Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 44.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.82 in March 2022.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 24.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.46% returns over the last 6 months