Gokak Textiles Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.09 crore, down 45.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.09 crore in March 2020 down 45.12% from Rs. 38.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2020 down 5.32% from Rs. 9.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2020 down 8.43% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2019.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 19.80 on June 24, 2020 (BSE)