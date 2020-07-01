Gokak Textiles Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.09 crore, down 45.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.09 crore in March 2020 down 45.12% from Rs. 38.43 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2020 down 5.32% from Rs. 9.90 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2020 down 8.43% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2019.
Gokak Textiles shares closed at 19.80 on June 24, 2020 (BSE)
|Gokak Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.09
|21.28
|38.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.09
|21.28
|38.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.58
|12.55
|25.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.69
|1.09
|1.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|3.83
|Employees Cost
|7.69
|7.33
|9.03
|Depreciation
|1.76
|1.80
|1.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.50
|7.90
|3.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.75
|-9.40
|-6.16
|Other Income
|2.50
|0.41
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.26
|-8.99
|-5.92
|Interest
|5.19
|5.05
|4.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.44
|-14.04
|-10.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.44
|-14.04
|-10.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.44
|-14.04
|-10.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.44
|-14.04
|-10.52
|Minority Interest
|1.01
|1.07
|0.62
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.43
|-12.97
|-9.90
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.04
|-19.96
|-15.23
|Diluted EPS
|-16.04
|-19.96
|-15.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.04
|-19.96
|-15.23
|Diluted EPS
|-16.04
|-19.96
|-15.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:13 am