    Gokak Textiles Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.48 crore, up 30.46% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.48 crore in June 2023 up 30.46% from Rs. 21.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2023 down 4.56% from Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2023 down 67.59% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2022.

    Gokak Textiles shares closed at 30.49 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.96% returns over the last 6 months and 0.30% over the last 12 months.

    Gokak Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.4821.7421.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.4821.7421.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.7913.6713.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.930.350.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.577.676.84
    Depreciation1.451.581.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.335.224.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.73-6.76-4.76
    Other Income0.421.000.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.31-5.75-4.40
    Interest2.76-4.925.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.07-0.83-9.90
    Exceptional Items--30.912.12
    P/L Before Tax-9.0730.08-7.78
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.0730.08-7.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.0730.08-7.78
    Minority Interest0.94-1.15--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.1328.93-7.78
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.5144.51-12.84
    Diluted EPS-12.5144.51-12.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.5144.51-12.84
    Diluted EPS-12.5144.51-12.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:44 pm

