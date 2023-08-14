Gokak Textiles Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.48 crore, up 30.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.48 crore in June 2023 up 30.46% from Rs. 21.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2023 down 4.56% from Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2023 down 67.59% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2022.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 30.49 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.96% returns over the last 6 months and 0.30% over the last 12 months.