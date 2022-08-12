 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gokak Textiles Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.83 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.83 crore in June 2022 down 25.31% from Rs. 29.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 8.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2022 down 21.34% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2021.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 30.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and -1.94% over the last 12 months.

Gokak Textiles
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.83 33.47 29.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.83 33.47 29.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.36 19.38 17.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 0.03 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.84 7.90 8.06
Depreciation 1.50 1.51 1.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.82 5.91 7.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.76 -1.26 -5.53
Other Income 0.36 -0.41 1.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.40 -1.67 -4.12
Interest 5.50 5.12 5.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.90 -6.79 -9.50
Exceptional Items 2.12 -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.78 -6.79 -9.50
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.78 -6.79 -9.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.78 -6.79 -9.50
Minority Interest -- 0.41 1.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.78 -6.38 -8.48
Equity Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.84 -9.82 -13.05
Diluted EPS -12.84 -9.82 -13.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.84 -9.82 -13.05
Diluted EPS -12.84 -9.82 -13.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

