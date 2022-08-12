Gokak Textiles Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.83 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.83 crore in June 2022 down 25.31% from Rs. 29.22 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 8.48 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2022 down 21.34% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2021.
Gokak Textiles shares closed at 30.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and -1.94% over the last 12 months.
|Gokak Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.83
|33.47
|29.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.83
|33.47
|29.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.36
|19.38
|17.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.03
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.84
|7.90
|8.06
|Depreciation
|1.50
|1.51
|1.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.82
|5.91
|7.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.76
|-1.26
|-5.53
|Other Income
|0.36
|-0.41
|1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.40
|-1.67
|-4.12
|Interest
|5.50
|5.12
|5.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.90
|-6.79
|-9.50
|Exceptional Items
|2.12
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.78
|-6.79
|-9.50
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.78
|-6.79
|-9.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.78
|-6.79
|-9.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.41
|1.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.78
|-6.38
|-8.48
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.84
|-9.82
|-13.05
|Diluted EPS
|-12.84
|-9.82
|-13.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.84
|-9.82
|-13.05
|Diluted EPS
|-12.84
|-9.82
|-13.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited