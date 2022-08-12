Gokak Textiles Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.83 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.83 crore in June 2022 down 25.31% from Rs. 29.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 8.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2022 down 21.34% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2021.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 30.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and -1.94% over the last 12 months.